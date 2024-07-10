Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has lost 0.61% over last one month compared to 2.56% gain in BSE Auto index and 4.9% rise in the SENSEX

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd fell 4.62% today to trade at Rs 2790.65. The BSE Auto index is down 1.12% to quote at 58049.98. The index is up 2.56 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bosch Ltd decreased 0.6% and Exide Industries Ltd lost 0.51% on the day. The BSE Auto index went up 61.55 % over last one year compared to the 22.28% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has lost 0.61% over last one month compared to 2.56% gain in BSE Auto index and 4.9% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 19867 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3013.95 on 18 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1418.55 on 04 Aug 2023.

