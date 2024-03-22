Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd soars 1.05%, rises for third straight session

Mahindra &amp; Mahindra Ltd soars 1.05%, rises for third straight session

Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 1885.45, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 61.85% in last one year as compared to a 29.37% gain in NIFTY and a 72.26% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1885.45, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 22091.6. The Sensex is at 72819.71, up 0.25%. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has dropped around 2.31% in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20700.25, up 1.57% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 35.65 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1890.7, up 1.03% on the day. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is up 61.85% in last one year as compared to a 29.37% gain in NIFTY and a 72.26% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 21.61 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Auto shares gain

Auto shares gain

Auto stocks edge higher

Auto stocks edge higher

Auto stocks rise

IndusInd Bank Ltd up for third straight session

Punjab National Bank spurts 1.45%, rises for third straight session

RBL Bank Ltd spurts 0.64%, rises for fifth straight session

Shree Cement launches Bangur Concrete with commissioning of greenfield RMC plant

K E C International wins new orders or Rs 1004 cr

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story