RBL Bank Ltd spurts 0.64%, rises for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
RBL Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 244.05, up 0.64% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 73.95% in last one year as compared to a 29.31% jump in NIFTY and a 16.46% jump in the Nifty Private Bank.

RBL Bank Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 244.05, up 0.64% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.32% on the day, quoting at 22082.95. The Sensex is at 72819.97, up 0.25%. RBL Bank Ltd has slipped around 9.14% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which RBL Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23355.25, up 0.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 63.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 94.8 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 245.1, up 0.45% on the day. RBL Bank Ltd is up 73.95% in last one year as compared to a 29.31% jump in NIFTY and a 16.46% jump in the Nifty Private Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 13.52 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

