Mahua Bharatpur Expressways standalone net profit rises 51.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.80% to Rs 29.06 crore

Net profit of Mahua Bharatpur Expressways rose 51.11% to Rs 6.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.80% to Rs 29.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.08% to Rs 21.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.31% to Rs 107.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 99.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

29.0627.21107.7399.4660.2551.7159.0261.7411.818.2640.4036.457.143.9722.5922.306.124.0521.7322.42

