Ushakiran Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales rise 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net loss of Ushakiran Finance reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 42.86% to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.95% to Rs 0.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.060.05 20 0.460.39 18 OPM %0-60.00 -47.8330.77 - PBDT0-0.03 100 0.220.13 69 PBT-0.01-0.05 80 0.180.07 157 NP-0.010.06 PL 0.080.14 -43

First Published: May 25 2024 | 5:35 PM IST

