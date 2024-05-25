Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ecoboard Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.15 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ecoboard Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.15 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales rise 85.54% to Rs 10.78 crore

Net Loss of Ecoboard Industries reported to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 85.54% to Rs 10.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 7.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 22.90% to Rs 29.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales10.785.81 86 29.7638.60 -23 OPM %7.24-77.45 --10.58-9.07 - PBDT0.55-5.21 LP -3.73-4.11 9 PBT0.28-5.47 LP -4.84-5.15 6 NP-2.15-3.67 41 -7.27-3.14 -132

First Published: May 25 2024 | 5:35 PM IST

