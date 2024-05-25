Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sacheta Metals standalone net profit rises 67.31% in the March 2024 quarter

Sacheta Metals standalone net profit rises 67.31% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 37.73% to Rs 17.23 crore

Net profit of Sacheta Metals rose 67.31% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 37.73% to Rs 17.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.85% to Rs 1.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 23.13% to Rs 75.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 97.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales17.2327.67 -38 75.3097.96 -23 OPM %11.495.13 -7.225.48 - PBDT1.661.22 36 4.504.61 -2 PBT1.190.75 59 2.642.81 -6 NP0.870.52 67 1.962.06 -5

