Sacheta Metals standalone net profit rises 67.31% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 37.73% to Rs 17.23 croreNet profit of Sacheta Metals rose 67.31% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 37.73% to Rs 17.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 4.85% to Rs 1.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 23.13% to Rs 75.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 97.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
