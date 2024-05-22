Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Majestic Auto reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.61 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Majestic Auto reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.61 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 19.66% to Rs 15.52 crore

Net Loss of Majestic Auto reported to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.66% to Rs 15.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 746.83% to Rs 32.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 68.25% to Rs 83.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 49.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales15.5212.97 20 83.4249.58 68 OPM %59.4138.55 -64.5849.76 - PBDT22.337.82 186 73.8722.40 230 PBT20.095.60 259 65.1413.60 379 NP-0.61-0.74 18 32.013.78 747

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Majestic Auto consolidated net profit rises 596.19% in the December 2023 quarter

Phoenix Marketcity, Pune Unveils Majestic 25-Foot Lord Hanuman Sculpture Titled Divine Vibrations in Commemoration of Ram Mandir Inauguration

TV18 Broadcast reports consolidated net loss of Rs 51.73 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kesoram Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 244.42 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Indiabulls Real Estate reports consolidated net loss of Rs 302.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Talbros Automotive Components consolidated net profit rises 194.96% in the March 2024 quarter

Synergy Green Industries standalone net profit declines 5.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Team Lease Services standalone net profit rises 8.48% in the March 2024 quarter

Arcee Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kaveri Seed Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 22 2024 | 3:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story