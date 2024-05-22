Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kaveri Seed Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kaveri Seed Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 33.48% to Rs 98.35 crore

Net Loss of Kaveri Seed Company reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 15.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 33.48% to Rs 98.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 73.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.94% to Rs 298.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 271.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.29% to Rs 1148.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1070.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales98.3573.68 33 1148.411070.36 7 OPM %-12.07-22.65 -24.8923.52 - PBDT13.07-8.75 LP 348.79306.44 14 PBT3.42-14.25 LP 320.77285.89 12 NP-0.27-15.49 98 298.74271.73 10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Kaveri Seed Company consolidated net profit declines 69.07% in the December 2023 quarter

Kaveri seeds slumps as PAT drops 69% YoY in Q3

PNC Infratech Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

FMCG stocks edge lower

FMCG shares rise

Oriental Carbon &amp; Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 12.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Unichem Laboratories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 129.31 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ashoka Refineries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Pasupati Spinning &amp; Weaving Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.43 crore in the March 2024 quarter

904 candidates to contest elections in seventh phase of Lok Sabha polls

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 22 2024 | 3:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story