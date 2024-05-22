Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arcee Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Arcee Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Sales decline 98.26% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net loss of Arcee Industries reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 98.26% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 94.99% to Rs 1.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.063.44 -98 1.0721.36 -95 OPM %-633.33-6.10 --65.42-6.84 - PBDT-0.21-0.22 5 -0.55-1.48 63 PBT-0.25-0.26 4 -0.73-1.63 55 NP-0.250.16 PL -0.73-1.21 40

First Published: May 22 2024 | 3:19 PM IST

