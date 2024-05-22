Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Team Lease Services standalone net profit rises 8.48% in the March 2024 quarter

Team Lease Services standalone net profit rises 8.48% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Sales rise 23.56% to Rs 2212.32 crore

Net profit of Team Lease Services rose 8.48% to Rs 23.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.56% to Rs 2212.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1790.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.85% to Rs 105.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 97.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.75% to Rs 8440.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6876.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2212.321790.53 24 8440.806876.17 23 OPM %1.041.17 -1.011.12 - PBDT32.2432.96 -2 137.05124.98 10 PBT23.8125.52 -7 105.18101.51 4 NP23.9322.06 8 105.8097.20 9

First Published: May 22 2024 | 3:19 PM IST

