Home / Markets / Capital Market News

Makers Laboratories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.98 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Sales rise 18.31% to Rs 29.59 crore

Net Loss of Makers Laboratories reported to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 18.31% to Rs 29.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales29.5925.01 18 OPM %6.12-0.52 -PBDT1.70-0.30 LP PBT0.42-1.40 LP NP-0.98-2.10 53

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 11:58 AM IST

