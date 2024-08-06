Gokaldas Exports Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
K P R Mill Ltd, Arvind Ltd, Vardhman Textiles Ltd and Firstsource Solutions Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 August 2024.

Gokaldas Exports Ltd soared 17.07% to Rs 1086.6 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17820 shares in the past one month.

K P R Mill Ltd spiked 14.41% to Rs 943.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 96076 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8164 shares in the past one month.

Arvind Ltd surged 12.35% to Rs 416.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52622 shares in the past one month.

Vardhman Textiles Ltd jumped 10.60% to Rs 551.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 89758 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32929 shares in the past one month.

Firstsource Solutions Ltd advanced 9.22% to Rs 300.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.77 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

