Mallcom (India) consolidated net profit declines 62.97% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.95% to Rs 139.34 crore

Net profit of Mallcom (India) declined 62.97% to Rs 3.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.95% to Rs 139.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 129.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

