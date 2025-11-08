Mamata Machinery consolidated net profit declines 2.58% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.73% to Rs 53.37 crore

Net profit of Mamata Machinery declined 2.58% to Rs 4.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 24.73% to Rs 53.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 42.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.53.3742.7912.4212.207.346.166.335.374.534.65

