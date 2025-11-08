Rolcon Engineering Company consolidated net profit declines 29.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.94% to Rs 13.62 crore

Net profit of Rolcon Engineering Company declined 29.41% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 5.94% to Rs 13.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.13.6214.4812.0415.121.992.401.572.051.201.70

