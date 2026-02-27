Mamata Machinery rises after securing First ROW order from South Africa

Mamata Machinery advanced 1.58% to Rs 440 after the company announced that it has secured its first Rest of the World (ROW) order for its Packaging Machinery Segment from a customer in South Africa.

The company said the order marks a significant milestone as it expands its global footprint for its established markets of the United States and India. The delivery of the order is scheduled for the second quarter of FY27.

Mamata Machinery stated that as part of its long-term growth strategy, it has been actively pursuing opportunities in emerging international markets for its packaging machinery segment, which remains its key growth driver. The South African order validates these efforts and reflects the companys growing recognition as a trusted partner in advanced packaging technologies globally.