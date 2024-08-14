Manaksia consolidated net profit declines 22.51% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 55.40% to Rs 105.13 croreNet profit of Manaksia declined 22.51% to Rs 17.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 55.40% to Rs 105.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 235.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales105.13235.72 -55 OPM %13.4112.59 -PBDT32.9541.47 -21 PBT31.5138.81 -19 NP17.0421.99 -23
