Manaksia consolidated net profit declines 22.51% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Sales decline 55.40% to Rs 105.13 crore

Net profit of Manaksia declined 22.51% to Rs 17.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 55.40% to Rs 105.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 235.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales105.13235.72 -55 OPM %13.4112.59 -PBDT32.9541.47 -21 PBT31.5138.81 -19 NP17.0421.99 -23

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 12:48 PM IST

