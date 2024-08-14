Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Artefact Projects standalone net profit rises 13.39% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 12:51 PM IST
Sales decline 26.24% to Rs 3.12 crore

Net profit of Artefact Projects rose 13.39% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 26.24% to Rs 3.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3.124.23 -26 OPM %27.8815.37 -PBDT1.671.41 18 PBT1.581.31 21 NP1.441.27 13

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 12:40 PM IST

