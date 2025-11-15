Manaksia consolidated net profit declines 24.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.11% to Rs 189.99 crore

Net profit of Manaksia declined 24.88% to Rs 10.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.11% to Rs 189.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 169.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.189.99169.473.695.1916.826.9615.445.6310.9914.63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News