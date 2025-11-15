Modison consolidated net profit rises 42.37% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.52% to Rs 145.16 crore

Net profit of Modison rose 42.37% to Rs 11.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.52% to Rs 145.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 122.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.145.16122.4812.718.2917.0510.2614.658.4811.668.19

