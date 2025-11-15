Vikas Ecotech consolidated net profit declines 38.60% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 27.47% to Rs 64.72 crore

Net profit of Vikas Ecotech declined 38.60% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 27.47% to Rs 64.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 89.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.64.7289.234.145.383.644.922.273.951.752.85

