Manaksia consolidated net profit declines 47.57% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 47.35% to Rs 152.36 crore

Net profit of Manaksia declined 47.57% to Rs 16.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 31.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 47.35% to Rs 152.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 289.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.

