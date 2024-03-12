Manappuram Finance board to mull fund raising proposal on 19 March

Manappuram Finance announced that its board will meet on Tuesday, 19 March 2024 to consider and approve the borrowing program and business plan for FY 2024-25.

The borrowing program includes issuance of redeemable non-convertible debentures, notes, bonds (debt securities) in onshore/offshore market by way of private placement and/or public issue for FY 2024-25.

Additionally, the company will also consider business plan for FY 2024-25.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Manappuram Finance is a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC), which provides a wide range of fund based and fee based services including gold loans, money exchange facilities, etc. The company is a Systemically Important Non-Deposit taking NBFC(NBFC-ND). The company is registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The NBFCs consolidated net profit jumped 46.1% to Rs 572.87 crore on 34.1% increase in total income to Rs 2,326.68 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

The scrip was up 0.30% to currently trade at Rs 169.75 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News