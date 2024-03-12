SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

SMS Lifesciences India Ltd, Hercules Hoists Ltd, Zuari Industries Ltd and Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 March 2024.

SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd surged 14.92% to Rs 184.05 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 99776 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

SMS Lifesciences India Ltd spiked 9.23% to Rs 629.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 86 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 482 shares in the past one month.

Hercules Hoists Ltd soared 7.54% to Rs 484.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 75076 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7009 shares in the past one month.

Zuari Industries Ltd advanced 5.56% to Rs 282.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 75721 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45817 shares in the past one month.

Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd jumped 5.00% to Rs 35.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 50306 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 66780 shares in the past one month.

