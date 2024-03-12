Linde India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd, Indiamart Intermesh Ltd, Balkrishna Industries Ltd and HEG Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 March 2024.

Linde India Ltd spiked 7.24% to Rs 6326.5 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 18386 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2474 shares in the past one month.

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd surged 4.25% to Rs 3701.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5527 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2939 shares in the past one month.

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd soared 4.04% to Rs 2645. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15073 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4666 shares in the past one month.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd gained 3.24% to Rs 2320.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13592 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5816 shares in the past one month.

HEG Ltd exploded 2.89% to Rs 1722.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17056 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21605 shares in the past one month.

