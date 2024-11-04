Manappuram Home Finance standalone net profit rises 37.81% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 39.34% to Rs 76.76 crore

Net profit of Manappuram Home Finance rose 37.81% to Rs 6.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 39.34% to Rs 76.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 55.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.76.7655.0956.3452.708.476.687.825.896.164.47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News