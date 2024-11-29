Easy Trip Planners Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Adani Green Energy Ltd, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd, Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd and Piramal Pharma Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 November 2024.

Easy Trip Planners Ltd spiked 14.83% to Rs 18.74 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 65.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15.36 lakh shares in the past one month.

Adani Green Energy Ltd surged 11.42% to Rs 1212.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.28 lakh shares in the past one month.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd soared 8.73% to Rs 790.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.2 lakh shares in the past one month.

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd gained 7.93% to Rs 1045.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 73553 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26526 shares in the past one month.

Piramal Pharma Ltd rose 6.96% to Rs 262.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

