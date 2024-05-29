Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mangalam Industrial Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Mangalam Industrial Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Sales rise 94.59% to Rs 0.72 crore

Net Loss of Mangalam Industrial Finance reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 94.59% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 168.18% to Rs 3.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.720.37 95 3.541.32 168 OPM %-38.89-1313.51 -8.19-369.70 - PBDT-0.28-4.86 94 0.29-4.87 LP PBT-0.29-4.87 94 0.26-4.89 LP NP-0.09-4.90 98 0.19-5.01 LP

First Published: May 29 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

