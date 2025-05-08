Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers standalone net profit rises 231.20% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.60% to Rs 773.80 crore

Net profit of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers rose 231.20% to Rs 16.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.60% to Rs 773.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 786.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.18% to Rs 143.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 154.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 12.21% to Rs 3331.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3795.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

