Stock Alert: Dabur India, United Breweries, Coal India, Sonata Software, Titan Company

Central Depository Services (CDSL), RBL Bank, Manappuram Finance are banned from F&O Trading on 8 May 2025.

Earnings Today:

Titan Company, Asian Paints, Larsen & Toubro, Aarti Industries, Bharat Forge, Biocon, Britannia Industries, Canara Bank, Ceigall India, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, D. B. Corp, Dilip Buildcon, EPL, Escorts Kubota, Fine Organic Industries, GHCL, Harsha Engineers International, Hindustan Construction Co, Ideaforge Technology, IIFL Finance, Kalyan Jewellers India, Pidilite Industries, Sula Vineyards, Zee Entertainment Enterprises will declare their quarterly results later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Dabur India reported 8.4% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 320.13 crore i Q4 FY25. Net sales increased 0.6% to Rs 2,830.14 core in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 2,814.64 crore in Q4 FY24.

Coal Indias consolidated net profit jumped 12% to Rs 9,604.02 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 8,572.14 crore in Q4 FY24. Net sales fell marginally to Rs 34156.35 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 34,263.89 crore in Q4 FY24.

United Breweries consolidated net profit jumped 20.2% to Rs 97.57 crore on 8.9% increase in net sales to Rs 2,322.89 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Sonata Softwares consolidated net profit increased 2.4% to Rs 107.53 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 105.01 crore in Q3 FY25. Net sales increased 19.4% year on year to Rs 2617.20 crore during the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

Mahindra & Mahindra total production jumped 20.27% to 85,925 units in April 2025 from 71,445 units produced in April 2024. Total sales increased 17.74% to 80,789 units in April 2025 as against 68,614 in April 2024.

