Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Manipal Finance Corporation standalone net profit declines 95.91% in the December 2025 quarter

Manipal Finance Corporation standalone net profit declines 95.91% in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales reported at Rs 0.05 crore

Net profit of Manipal Finance Corporation declined 95.91% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.050.05 0 OPM %-80.00-160.00 -PBDT-0.05-0.14 64 PBT-0.05-0.14 64 NP0.307.33 -96

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers standalone net profit rises 87.12% in the December 2025 quarter

Vivanta Industries consolidated net profit rises 3000.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Advance Metering Technology reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.13 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Apollo Sindoori Hotels consolidated net profit declines 59.14% in the December 2025 quarter

Jagran Prakashan consolidated net profit declines 13.53% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story