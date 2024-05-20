Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Manomay Tex India standalone net profit declines 16.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Manomay Tex India standalone net profit declines 16.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2024 | 5:52 PM IST
Sales rise 9.79% to Rs 184.67 crore

Net profit of Manomay Tex India declined 16.15% to Rs 4.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.79% to Rs 184.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 168.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.39% to Rs 13.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 16.57% to Rs 583.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 698.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales184.67168.21 10 583.09698.88 -17 OPM %9.457.03 -8.325.95 - PBDT11.488.02 43 31.7327.58 15 PBT5.435.17 5 16.9416.11 5 NP4.054.83 -16 13.0012.95 0

First Published: May 20 2024 | 5:32 PM IST

