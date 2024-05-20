Manomay Tex India standalone net profit declines 16.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.79% to Rs 184.67 crore

Net profit of Manomay Tex India declined 16.15% to Rs 4.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.79% to Rs 184.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 168.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.39% to Rs 13.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 16.57% to Rs 583.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 698.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

184.67168.21583.09698.889.457.038.325.9511.488.0231.7327.585.435.1716.9416.114.054.8313.0012.95

