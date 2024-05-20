Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cubex Tubings standalone net profit declines 21.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Cubex Tubings standalone net profit declines 21.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2024 | 5:52 PM IST
Sales decline 15.84% to Rs 49.78 crore

Net profit of Cubex Tubings declined 21.71% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.84% to Rs 49.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 59.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.57% to Rs 3.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.57% to Rs 220.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 191.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales49.7859.15 -16 220.79191.05 16 OPM %3.744.31 -3.783.38 - PBDT1.292.22 -42 6.645.54 20 PBT0.961.85 -48 5.294.13 28 NP1.011.29 -22 3.992.65 51

First Published: May 20 2024 | 5:32 PM IST

