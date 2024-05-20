Cubex Tubings standalone net profit declines 21.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.84% to Rs 49.78 crore

Net profit of Cubex Tubings declined 21.71% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.84% to Rs 49.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 59.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.57% to Rs 3.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.57% to Rs 220.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 191.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

49.7859.15220.79191.053.744.313.783.381.292.226.645.540.961.855.294.131.011.293.992.65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News