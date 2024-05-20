Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tracxn Technologies standalone net profit declines 94.16% in the March 2024 quarter

Tracxn Technologies standalone net profit declines 94.16% in the March 2024 quarter

May 20 2024
Sales decline 0.10% to Rs 20.32 crore

Net profit of Tracxn Technologies declined 94.16% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.10% to Rs 20.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 80.36% to Rs 6.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.97% to Rs 82.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 78.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales20.3220.34 0 82.7778.11 6 OPM %3.353.44 -5.533.29 - PBDT1.941.43 36 8.855.65 57 PBT1.901.36 40 8.685.46 59 NP1.4324.50 -94 6.5033.09 -80

First Published: May 20 2024 | 4:44 PM IST

