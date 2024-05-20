Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Akshar Spintex standalone net profit declines 72.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Akshar Spintex standalone net profit declines 72.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.72% to Rs 48.13 crore

Net profit of Akshar Spintex declined 72.09% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.72% to Rs 48.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 3.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.09% to Rs 174.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 135.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales48.1337.39 29 174.96135.53 29 OPM %4.866.47 -4.42-0.44 - PBDT2.652.76 -4 9.360.08 11600 PBT1.531.69 -9 5.02-4.19 LP NP0.963.44 -72 3.46-2.76 LP

