Manufacturing growth hits nine-month low in November as US tariffs weigh on exports, GST rate cut boost fades

Manufacturing sector activity slowed down to a nine-month low in November asUS tariffsdragged down export orders with the goods and services tax (GST) rate cut impact also fading, showed a private survey on Monday. The headline HSBC purchasing managers index (PMI) for November, compiled by S&P Global, fell sharply to 56.6 from 59.2 in October.

