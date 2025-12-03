Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Manufacturing growth hits nine-month low in November as US tariffs weigh on exports, GST rate cut boost fades

Manufacturing growth hits nine-month low in November as US tariffs weigh on exports, GST rate cut boost fades

Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Manufacturing sector activity slowed down to a nine-month low in November asUS tariffsdragged down export orders with the goods and services tax (GST) rate cut impact also fading, showed a private survey on Monday. The headline HSBC purchasing managers index (PMI) for November, compiled by S&P Global, fell sharply to 56.6 from 59.2 in October.

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

