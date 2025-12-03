Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MOIL clocks manganese ore production of 1.65 LMT in November; sales up 3% YoY

MOIL clocks manganese ore production of 1.65 LMT in November; sales up 3% YoY

Image
Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 2:17 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

MOIL said that it has recorded 1.65 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of manganese ore production in November 2025, showing a 1% year-on-year (YoY) increase.

The companys sales reached 1.37 LMT, reflecting a YoY growth of 3%.

For the period AprilNovember 2025-26, cumulative production stands at 12.69 LMT, an 8% increase over the same period of the previous year.

Ajit Kumar Saxena, CMD, MOIL, stated that this positive momentum is expected to continue in the coming months.

MOIL is a Schedule 'A' Miniratna Category-I public sector undertaking (PSU) that is engaged in the business of mining and supplying manganese. At present, the company operates its underground and opencast mines located in the Nagpur and Bhandara districts of Maharashtra and Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh.

The company's net profit jumped 40.99% to Rs 70.44 crore on a 19.24% increase in revenue to Rs 348.05 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

The scrip fell 1.57% to currently trade at Rs 326 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bank of Maharashtra drops for fifth straight session

Divis Laboratories Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd down for fifth straight session

Tata Consumer Products Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Nestle India Ltd down for fifth straight session

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 1:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story