MOIL clocks manganese ore production of 1.65 LMT in November; sales up 3% YoY

MOIL said that it has recorded 1.65 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of manganese ore production in November 2025, showing a 1% year-on-year (YoY) increase.
The companys sales reached 1.37 LMT, reflecting a YoY growth of 3%.
For the period AprilNovember 2025-26, cumulative production stands at 12.69 LMT, an 8% increase over the same period of the previous year.
Ajit Kumar Saxena, CMD, MOIL, stated that this positive momentum is expected to continue in the coming months.
MOIL is a Schedule 'A' Miniratna Category-I public sector undertaking (PSU) that is engaged in the business of mining and supplying manganese. At present, the company operates its underground and opencast mines located in the Nagpur and Bhandara districts of Maharashtra and Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh.
The company's net profit jumped 40.99% to Rs 70.44 crore on a 19.24% increase in revenue to Rs 348.05 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.
The scrip fell 1.57% to currently trade at Rs 326 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
