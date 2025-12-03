Bank of Maharashtra drops for fifth straight session

Bank of Maharashtra is quoting at Rs 56.72, down 1.48% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 2.47% in last one year as compared to a 5.98% rally in NIFTY and a 15.79% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of Maharashtra fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 56.72, down 1.48% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 25929.6. The Sensex is at 84872.4, down 0.31%.Bank of Maharashtra has eased around 2.94% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of Maharashtra is a constituent, has eased around 0.86% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8514.9, down 2.99% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 708.56 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 208.7 lakh shares in last one month.