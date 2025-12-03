Desco Infratech secures Rs 11-cr orders from Avantika Gas and BPCL

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Desco Infratech said it has secured orders worth Rs 11.37 crore from Avantika Gas and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL).

The company received a letter of intent worth Rs 9.92 crore from Avantika Gas and a letter of award worth Rs 1.44 crore from BPCL. The contracts cover operation and maintenance of steel and MDPE pipeline networks, as well as PNG connections (domestic, industrial, and commercial) for Indore and Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh. They also include O&M services for PNG domestic and commercial networks in Anandpur Sahib, Punjab.

Desco Infratech is an infrastructure company focused on engineering, planning, & construction, particularly in city gas distribution, renewable energy, water, and power sectors. On a full-year basis, the company's net profit surged 172.9% to Rs 9.06 crore on a 102.3% rise in revenue to Rs 59.45 crore in FY25 over FY24.