Marathon Nextgen Realty consolidated net profit rises 62.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 9:21 AM IST
Sales decline 13.19% to Rs 140.81 crore

Net profit of Marathon Nextgen Realty rose 62.06% to Rs 59.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 36.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 13.19% to Rs 140.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 162.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales140.81162.21 -13 OPM %21.9632.64 -PBDT68.9144.83 54 PBT68.4444.08 55 NP59.8836.95 62

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

