Tirupati Fincorp standalone net profit rises 816.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Tirupati Fincorp rose 816.67% to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 83.96% to Rs 10.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.10.325.6146.0318.542.220.242.220.241.650.18

