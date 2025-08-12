Salona Cotspin standalone net profit declines 32.60% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 17.32% to Rs 157.10 crore

Net profit of Salona Cotspin declined 32.60% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 17.32% to Rs 157.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 190.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.157.10190.016.154.434.264.152.022.351.532.27

