Muthoot Microfin standalone net profit declines 94.54% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Muthoot Microfin declined 94.54% to Rs 6.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 113.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 15.80% to Rs 558.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 663.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

