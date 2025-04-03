Marico expects revenue to grow in double digits in FY26

The FMCG company stated that it anticipates a gradual improvement in overall consumption sentiment during the quarter, due to moderating retail and food inflation, as well as forecasts of a normal monsoon.

During the quarter, the sector experienced stable demand trends amidst the improving trajectory in rural and mixed trends across mass and premium urban segments.

The companys India business posted a sequential uptick in underlying volume growth with improving market shares across key franchises. Parachute Coconut Oil witnessed transient sluggishness in volumes due to titration in consumption amidst the steep rise in consumer pricing and impact of ml-age reduction in certain packs. The brand recorded high teen revenue growth, aided by pricing interventions taken through the current year. It expects volumes to pick up as the stress on the consumer wallet eases, driven by the seasonal moderation in copra prices from their current unprecedented highs.

Saffola Oils registered revenue growth in the twenties, led by pricing interventions implemented during the year. Value Added Hair Oils exhibited gradual improvement on a sequential basis led by mid and premium segments. The franchise is expected to continue an improving growth trajectory during the course of next year

Maricos International business delivered mid-teen constant currency growth driven by broad-based growth across most markets. Bangladesh continued to demonstrate strong resilience with double digit constant currency growth. MENA and South Africa continued their robust double digit growth momentum.

Consolidated revenue growth moved to high-teens on a year-on-year basis, as steady growth trends across key segments was supplemented by incremental pricing interventions in the domestic business. The consolidated business delivered low double-digit revenue growth on a full year basis, thereby meeting the aspiration set at the start of the year. We expect to maintain the double-digit revenue growth momentum in FY26.

Among key inputs, copra and vegetable oil prices remained firm at peak levels, while crude oil derivatives remained rangebound. The contraction in gross margin is expected to be largely in line with the preceding quarter. Despite sharp input cost pressures and continued commitment towards A&P investments, the company expects marginal operating profit growth on a year-on-year basis in this quarter

Marico is one of India's leading consumer products companies in the global beauty and wellness space. It portfolio includes brands such as Parachute, Saffola, Saffola FITTIFY, Hair & Care, Parachute Advansed, Nihar Naturals, Mediker, Pure Sense, Coco Soul, Revive, Set Wet, Livon, Beardo, Just Herbs, True Elements and Plix.

The FMCG major reported 4.17% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 399 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 383 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 15% YoY to Rs 2,794 crore in Q3 FY25.

The scrip rose 0.69% to Rs 661.10 on the BSE.

