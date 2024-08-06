Marico Ltd Falls 3.83%

Marico Ltd has added 5.1% over last one month compared to 6.14% gain in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 1.27% drop in the SENSEX
Marico Ltd lost 3.83% today to trade at Rs 646.65. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index is down 0.06% to quote at 22211.89. The index is up 6.14 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Prataap Snacks Ltd decreased 0.44% and Manorama Industries Ltd lost 0.39% on the day. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index went up 18.27 % over last one year compared to the 19.75% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
On the BSE, 10445 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.41 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 690.95 on 30 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 486.75 on 19 Mar 2024.
