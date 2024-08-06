Marico Ltd Falls 3.83%

Marico Ltd has added 5.1% over last one month compared to 6.14% gain in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 1.27% drop in the SENSEX

Marico Ltd lost 3.83% today to trade at Rs 646.65. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index is down 0.06% to quote at 22211.89. The index is up 6.14 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Prataap Snacks Ltd decreased 0.44% and Manorama Industries Ltd lost 0.39% on the day. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index went up 18.27 % over last one year compared to the 19.75% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

