Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Morepen Laboratories successfully concludes QIP issue of Rs 200 cr

Morepen Laboratories successfully concludes QIP issue of Rs 200 cr

Image
Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Morepen Laboratories announced the successful subscription of a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) for Rs. 200 crore.

The issue was subscribed 1.68 times with bids of Rs. 335 crore against the Rs. 200 crore offering, demonstrating strong confidence reposed by institutional investors. Marquee global investors like Bank of America Securities Europe (BOFA), Samsung India, Citigroup, Societe Generale, Nomura, BNP Paribas, Morgan Stanley and Eminence are some of the select names that have partnered with Morepen, paving the way for a promising future. Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors was the book running lead manager (BRLM) for the issue.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Foreign airlines receive Rs 10,000 crore tax evasion notices from DGGI

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 1000 pts, Nifty above 24,350; Tata Motors, Maruti lead gains

LIVE: Nobel laureate Yunus to be chief adviser to interim govt in Bangladesh, say organisers

$6.4 trn stock wipeout has traders fearing the start of a 'great unwind'

Olympics 2024: Mahuchikh, other Ukrainian medalists put attention on war

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 9:09 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story