Morepen Laboratories successfully concludes QIP issue of Rs 200 cr

Morepen Laboratories announced the successful subscription of a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) for Rs. 200 crore.

The issue was subscribed 1.68 times with bids of Rs. 335 crore against the Rs. 200 crore offering, demonstrating strong confidence reposed by institutional investors. Marquee global investors like Bank of America Securities Europe (BOFA), Samsung India, Citigroup, Societe Generale, Nomura, BNP Paribas, Morgan Stanley and Eminence are some of the select names that have partnered with Morepen, paving the way for a promising future. Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors was the book running lead manager (BRLM) for the issue.

