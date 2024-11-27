Marico Ltd gains for fifth session

Marico Ltd is quoting at Rs 646.4, up 2.87% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 23.09% in last one year as compared to a 22.12% gain in NIFTY and a 10.2% gain in the Nifty FMCG.

Marico Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 646.4, up 2.87% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 24290.25. The Sensex is at 80298.8, up 0.37%. Marico Ltd has added around 1.96% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Marico Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 57838.25, up 0.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 23.32 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 28.15 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 646.95, up 3.03% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 60.15 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

