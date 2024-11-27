ICICI Bank Ltd up for five straight sessions

ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1308.25, up 0.25% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 41.36% in last one year as compared to a 22.12% gain in NIFTY and a 19.43% gain in the Nifty Bank.

ICICI Bank Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1308.25, up 0.25% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 24290.25. The Sensex is at 80298.8, up 0.37%. ICICI Bank Ltd has added around 1.19% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 52191.5, up 0.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 51.95 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 130.57 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1308.25, up 0.18% on the day. ICICI Bank Ltd is up 41.36% in last one year as compared to a 22.12% gain in NIFTY and a 19.43% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 21.03 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News