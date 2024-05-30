Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Marine Electricals (India) consolidated net profit rises 206.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Marine Electricals (India) consolidated net profit rises 206.04% in the March 2024 quarter

May 30 2024
Sales rise 65.65% to Rs 237.08 crore

Net profit of Marine Electricals (India) rose 206.04% to Rs 12.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 65.65% to Rs 237.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 143.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 52.35% to Rs 25.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 40.48% to Rs 622.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 442.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales237.08143.12 66 622.12442.85 40 OPM %8.637.55 -8.328.71 - PBDT20.269.11 122 46.6933.15 41 PBT17.016.94 145 36.3225.07 45 NP12.674.14 206 25.9017.00 52

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:44 AM IST

