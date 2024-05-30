Marine Electricals (India) consolidated net profit rises 206.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 65.65% to Rs 237.08 croreNet profit of Marine Electricals (India) rose 206.04% to Rs 12.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 65.65% to Rs 237.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 143.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 52.35% to Rs 25.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 40.48% to Rs 622.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 442.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News