Marine Electricals (India) consolidated net profit rises 206.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 65.65% to Rs 237.08 crore

Net profit of Marine Electricals (India) rose 206.04% to Rs 12.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 65.65% to Rs 237.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 143.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 52.35% to Rs 25.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 40.48% to Rs 622.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 442.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

